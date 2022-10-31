WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENES: Nightmare on 44th, Skeleton Theatre, costumed crew

Three West Seattle Halloween scenes:

‘NIGHTMARE ON 44TH’: David Williams sent the photo from his revived “Nightmare on 44th” animatronic front-yard show, 3800 block of 44th Ave SW until 9 pm, one of many attractions listed in our West Seattle Halloween Guide.

SKELETON THEATRE: West Seattle’s longest-running animatronic front-yard show has been having technical difficulties tonight. We did get to see part of the show around 7:30:

They weren’t sure if they’d get it all together tonight but they were trying. It’s scheduled to run tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 1st) between 6 and 9. You can at least get a look at the not-so-bare-bones “cast” on the elevated stage:

Skeleton Theatre’s viewable from the east side of the southwest corner of 36th/Hanford.

COSTUMED CREW: Finally, many workers at local businesses dress up for Halloween. This photo was sent by Gay.

Gay explained, “Suki had a Special Delivery for Miss Jimmye and the whole gang at Junction True Value.”