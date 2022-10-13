WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rooftop tent taken; dumped-likely-stolen lawn mower

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

TENT TAKEN: From Coleman:

My iKamper Rooftop Tent was stolen last night off my truck. I live at 32nd and Holdon. My neighbor saw two men attaching the tent to their white 2004 Chevy Impala with a bright green compression strap. No rack. The tent would stand out like a sore thumb on their car. Here is a picture of my truck.

My kids are super upset about it. Maybe someone will spot it. The police case number is 2022-2747719.