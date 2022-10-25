WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Multiple operations involving federal agents

Thanks for the tips. Shown in our photo are some of the law-enforcement vehicles that were blocking a section of 26th SW between Findlay and Brandon this morning, one of at least four West Seattle locations where readers have reported seeing operations involving federal agents. FBI agents in marked jackets were still on scene at this one when we went by, and would confirm only that it was a warrant situation. (As indicated by the one marked vehicle in our photo, a Washington State Patrol K-9 team was involved as well.) Other locations where readers reported federal agents included 16th SW in Riverside – where a reader also was told it was warrant service, and where “flashbangs” were heard – 21st SW on Puget Ridge, and near Riverview Playfield. We have inquiries out to both federal and local agencies and will update with whatever we hear back.