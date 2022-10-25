West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Multiple operations involving federal agents

October 25, 2022 10:28 am
Thanks for the tips. Shown in our photo are some of the law-enforcement vehicles that were blocking a section of 26th SW between Findlay and Brandon this morning, one of at least four West Seattle locations where readers have reported seeing operations involving federal agents. FBI agents in marked jackets were still on scene at this one when we went by, and would confirm only that it was a warrant situation. (As indicated by the one marked vehicle in our photo, a Washington State Patrol K-9 team was involved as well.) Other locations where readers reported federal agents included 16th SW in Riverside – where a reader also was told it was warrant service, and where “flashbangs” were heard – 21st SW on Puget Ridge, and near Riverview Playfield. We have inquiries out to both federal and local agencies and will update with whatever we hear back.

  • DebbieG October 25, 2022 (11:06 am)
    My area started just after 5AM, with 1/2 dozen flash bangs and a recorded voice that I couldn’t understand. Very ominous black vehicles with heavily tinted windows blocked my driveway as well as my neighbors cars. Felt very apocalyptic and very scary way to wake up. 

  • Sillygoose October 25, 2022 (11:06 am)
    YES!!  This made my Tuesday to see the officers taking the creeps off of the streets.  Fingers crossed a judge doesnt release them?  

  • Lenny909 October 25, 2022 (11:18 am)
    Near Riverview?? Can anyone share whereabouts near riverview? I heard nothing 

  • jhoff909 October 25, 2022 (11:33 am)
    Looking forward to more details.  Is this a coordinated drug bust or is it an ICE raid?

    • WSB October 25, 2022 (11:36 am)
      Don’t know. SPD says more info will be coming from the US Attorney’s Office. Sightings included DEA agents; nobody has mentioned immigration.

