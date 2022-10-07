TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, October 7th. Go, Mariners!

WEATHER

Here’s the forecast – a lot like Thursday, some clouds, some sun, high in the 70s.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or West Seattle Water Taxi service. Note that the Water Taxi will be on a Sunday schedule this Monday for the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday.

ROAD WORK – INCLUDING THIS WEEKEND

-There’s some work toward the east end of Sylvan Way, but not the big SPU project – that’s now expected to start next week.

-In South Park, a drainage project is closing S. Holden St. between W. Marginal Way S. and 5th Ave S. weekdays through October 14th.

-Weekend alerts from SDOT:

As part of the Reconnect West Seattle Program, this weekend we will be implementing six Vision Zero projects, aimed to improve intersection visibility. Work is anticipated on Saturday and Sunday from 7 AM to 3 PM. We will be mostly working from the parking lane and will maintain traffic in all directions through these intersections. Please anticipate minor delays while traveling through the area. We will be painting and posting curb bulbs at the following locations: 8th Ave S and S Rose St

8th Ave S and S Southern St

7th Ave S and S Donovan St

2nd Ave SW and Olson Pl SW

35th Ave SW and SW Brandon St

8th Ave SW and SW Barton St

BRIDGES

High Bridge – here’s the camera that’s atop the span.

Low Bridge: Open to anyone who wants to use it.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The view, for those finding it more convenient.

Highway 99: Whichever bridge you’re using to get to 99, here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.