5:20 PM: A Seattle Fire midsize response in High Point has just been upgraded to a full response, in the 6400 block of 30th SW [map]. Updates to come.

5:25 PM: The fire was small and is out already, Apparently a dryer was to blame. firefighters are telling dispatch.

5:28 PM: Some of the units are being dismissed. No report of injuries.

5:50 PM: Just talked with firefighters as they were packing up. They confirmed the dryer was the problem, and that no one was hurt.