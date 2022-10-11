REGISTRATION TIME! Limited spots for cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest at West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest – plus new festival details

(WSB photo, kids’ pie-eating contest at 2018 Harvest Fest)

More details tonight about the expanded West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest, 11 am-5 pm Sunday, October 30th – but first, registration just opened tonight for two of its biggest events, and space is limited, so you’ll want to sign up if you’re interested:

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT: Starting at noon, the tournament begins on courts spread out on California and Alaska. Registration is limited to 32 teams – first-come, first-served. The cost per 2-person team: $45. Find prize details and more info on the registration form.

PIE-EATING CONTESTS: At 1 pm, A La Mode Pies will host adults’ and kids’ pie-eating contests. It’s free to register, but only 10 kid spots and 10 adult spots are available. Kid registration is here; adult registration is here.

Here are other festival details:

FESTIVAL FOOTPRINT: Almost as big as Summer Fest – SW Alaska will close from 42nd to 44th, California SW will close from Oregon to Edmunds (the Farmers’ Market will be in its usual spot on California between Oregon and Alaska),

COSTUME PARADE: 11 am, led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band – line up at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) pre-parade.

KIDS’ ACTIVITIES AND TRICK-OR-TREATING: 11:30 am-3 pm. Activities will be in booths all along California; businesses participating in trick-or-treating will display orange and black balloons.

CHILI COOKOFF: Noon-2 pm; $10 tickets get you tastes and votes, and benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. Competitors include Husky Deli, Shadowland, Pecos Pit BBQ, The Westy, Baker’s Dozen Catering, Margie’s Café, and NW Texas BBQ.

MAIN STAGE MUSIC: 8-Bit Brass Band at noon, Heebie Jeebies at 1:30, Potholes at 3:30.

MURAL UNVEILING: On the main stage at 12:45 pm, your first look at the completed Summer Fest mural created by community members led by artist Stacey Sterling.

STORYTELLING: 1:30 pm with Dolly Warden

SQUARE DANCING: 2:30 pm with Caller Andy Garboden.

Updates before festival day will be at wsjunction.org.