Two reader reports today about abandoned bicycles:

The one above was reported by Kay, who found it “on the service road from south parking lot at Lincoln Park toward pool.” Below, a photo from an anonymous reader, who says, “During a walk on the weekend I found a dumped bike near Fauntleroy Church. Not sure if anyone is missing a Specialized Vita bicycle but thought I would post it here. ”

If either is yours email us and we’ll connect you to the finder.