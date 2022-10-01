Oktoberfest celebrations, Dream Dinners open house, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Fall roses, photographed in West Seattle by Gary Pro)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:

ROAD WORK: First, a reminder that WSDOT‘s “Revive I-5” project has the ramp from southbound I-5 to the West Seattle Bridge closed all weekend. Next, today’s project list from SDOT:

-From 7 AM to 4 PM, we’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW Sylvan Heights Dr. Traffic will be maintained in both directions – however, please anticipate minor delays. -We’re replacing concrete panels at the intersection of 34th Ave SW and SW Barton St. We expect to start this work around 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. -From 7 AM to 4 PM, we’ll be installing a new crash cushion on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW that will impact people traveling in the eastbound direction. We will be working on the eastern end of Harbor Island, where eastbound Spokane St splits into three ramp options. There will be a detour in place. Please anticipate delays while traveling in the area.

FERRY-FARE CHANGES: Passengers under 19 are free on Washington State Ferries starting today. Also, summer peak surcharges are over; plus, all fares are going up 2.5 percent.

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: Now 8 am pickup ultimate games at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) on Saturday mornings!

DRAGONFLY GRAND OPENING: The new yoga/Pilates/dance studio at 3270 California SW has a ribbon-cutting at 8:40 am, followed by a 9 am class, and refreshments afterward.

VACCINATION CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm, flu and COVID shots at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), appointments not required.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: October classes start with today’s 9:30 am session at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP RESUMES: Back from hiatus! 10:30 am in-person in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

DREAM DINNERS OPEN HOUSE: Come say hi and reconnect with the original meal-prep providers, with lots of new ways to help you save time while serving home-cooked meals. Deals, raffles, and other fun at Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) HQ, outer lower Jefferson Square at 41st/Alaska, 11 am-1 pm.

MINI-WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S: For those not going to the regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s today, a local caregivers’ support group invites you to walk with them in Gatewood at 11 am – meet at 39th/Holden. Wear purple if you can!

INNER ALCHEMY GRAND REOPENING: The crystal shop at 3043 California SW celebrates its grand reopening at noon, with festivities including treats continuing until 6.

OKTOBERFEST X 2: Two Oktoberfest celebrations today – noon-6 pm at Alki Masonic Lodge (40th/Edmunds); 1-9 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is open (61st/Stevens).

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS POP-UP: Noon-1:30 pm, long-distance political activism at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

BOOKS AND BRICKS FUNDRAISER: Help fund school supplies, scholarships, and libraries in Kenya. You can attend a 5:30 pm watch party at St, John the Baptist Parish Hall (3050 California SW) or the 6 pm online event – our calendar listing explains,

WSHS CLASS OF ’82 40TH REUNION: 6 pm at the Washington Athletic Club downtown. If somehow you’re an alum who hasn’t signed up yet, check this page.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Gary Benson performs at 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Free, all ages.

BANDMIXERS AT THE SKYLARK: Bandmixers-Discography Volume 5 at The Skylark, explained as “curated cover​ bands showcasing select tracks from some of rock music’s most iconic albums​. Performing bands are made up of musicians from within the Festival of Friends Events musician community.” Doors at 7 pm, show at 8. $10. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

NEW PLAY AT ARTSWEST: The new ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the first week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

COMEDY AT ADMIRAL PUB: Go have some laughs, 9 pm. (2306 California SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!