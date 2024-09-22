WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Your options for the weekend’s second half, as autumn arrives

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to fall! The equinox moment was 5:43 am, so the season has officially changed, and here’s what you should know today, starting with three FYI’s:

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT OPEN: The plan for work all weekend changed early Saturday, so the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is now fully OPEN. (You can doublecheck this traffic cam to be sure.)

STATE FERRIES’ FALL SCHEDULE: This starts today. Biggest change is that the unscheduled “ghost boat” on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth run will now also sail on weekends when staffing and vessels are available.

LAST EARLY-CLOSING NIGHT AT ALKI: This is the day that Seattle Parks announced would be the last for early closing at Alki Beach Park (and Golden Gardens).

The beach is in fact where we start the list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, jump into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

VACCINATION CLINIC: Open to the public, 9 am-3 pm with the Visiting Nurse Association at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), appointment required: “Patients will be able to get a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine, or both in the same appointment. We can vaccinate kids 4 and up for flu and 5 and up for COVID-19. We will be using the updated Moderna products for 2024. Each patient needs their own registration, in their name, with their information.” Here’s the registration link.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with seasonal produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

GRAND OPENING: Today’s the big day for Charcuterie by Annalise (6032 California SW), noon-5 pm, as previewed here.

BOOK LAUNCH: 2-4 pm, “Plum Blossom Wine,” a translated book of poetry, celebrated at Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW) – one of the translators is garden docent/volunteer Sibyl James. The publisher says the book “gives voice to an important female Chinese poet writing in a time when literature was dominated by men.”

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Second matinee for the award-winning “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 3 pm – info and tickets here.

COLORING BOOK RELEASE: 5 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), a DJ set with Marco Collins celebrates the release of “Color Me, I’m Sick: A Grunge Coloring Book.”

FALL EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: Join Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, upslope) at 6:30 pm to mark the change of seasons and learn about what “equinox” really means. Free, all ages.

HAVE FUN GETTING READY: 6:30 pm, Alice Kuder of Just In Case is leading another of her free Ready Freddie Prep Parties at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – RSVP here to be sure there’s room.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you organizing and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!