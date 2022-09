From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, happening tomorrow (Saturday, October 1st): The regional fundraising Walk To End Alzheimer’s is happening downtown. Local supporters are organizing a mini-walk here:

For those who want to stay in West Seattle, the Alzheimer’s caregivers support group welcomes anyone to join them for a walk at 11:00 am at 39th and Holden for a walk in the Gatewood area. Wear purple if possible!

No RSVP needed – just show up.