Here’s what was being filmed at Camp Long today

October 28, 2022 6:55 pm
Thanks for the tips! We finally made it over to Camp Long a short time ago to see what was being filmed there. Security told us it’s a TV project titled “Penelope.” According to productionlist.com, this is the plotline: “Feeling out of place in a society that seems to be moving on without her, a 16-year-old is drawn to the wilderness where she begins forming a new life for herself.” Brothers Jay and Mark Duplass are listed as the producers; they are midway through a “first-look deal with HBO,” according to trade publications.

