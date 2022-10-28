West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

HAPPENING NOW: Trick-or-treating @ Admiral District businesses

October 28, 2022 3:16 pm
3:16 PM: Sunshine just in time! The Admiral District will be full of costumed children until 6 pm as businesses hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. The Admiral/California junction is the heart of it, but wander north and south on California, east and west on Admiral, to look for other participating businesses too! More photos to come.

3:52 PM: Be sure to wander down the west side of California – we found treats as far south as PCC, with other participating businesses including West Seattle Runner and West Seattle Realty (all WSB sponsors) along the way!

