WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Labor Day weekend, day 2

(Lincoln Park, photographed by Sally Mosher)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening (and not) today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: No announced street work today; please let us know if you spot anything happening!

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

BEACH CLEANUP: Join Jessica at Alki, new day – first Sundays, 10 am to 2 pm. Meet outside 2452 Alki Avenue SW to fan out. Equipment provided if you don’t have your own,

FOOD DRIVE: Donate non-perishable food at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with late-summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS EXPANDS TO SUNDAYS: As noted earlier this week, Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is now open Sundays, too – 11 am-5 pm.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS CLEARANCE SALE: 11 am-5 pm today, shop for deals on gear to enjoy the rest of the season before M2SO (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) shifts focus for the mountain season!

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a warm, at-least-partly-sunny afternoon expected, the wading pools will likely be open – after 9 am, you can verify at 206-684-7796. In West Seattle, the only wading pool still in operation is in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Regardless of the weather, Highland Park Spraypark will be open 11 am-8 pm (1100 SW Cloverdale).

COLMAN POOL: Second-to-last day this year for the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Last chance this year to join the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers for lighthouse tours, first site entry 1 pm, last entry 3:45 pm; more info here.

C & P COFFEE GARDEN PARTY FOR WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-6 pm, as previewed here. Online tickets were sold out last we checked, but you can stop by to see if there are any available at the door. (5612 California SW)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!