With the light at the end of the bridge closure in view, one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses is expanding its hours. Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be open Sundays starting this weekend – as of September 4th. That means TRG is now open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am-6 pm and Sundays 11 am-5 pm, closed only on Mondays. They are of course always open online – you can browse any time at thunderroadguitars.com.