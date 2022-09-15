WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car thief injures victim; gunfire investigation; stolen wagon

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

CAR THIEF HITS VICTIM: This appeared in Tweets By Beat as a “carjacking” but here’s what police say they found out happened, according to the police-report narrative we’ve obtained. They were called to California/Walker around 4:15 am for a report of a stolen white pickup truck. The officer looked around the area for the stolen vehicle and then went to the original scene, discovering someone “lying on the concrete in a parking lot, bleeding from the back of his head.” The victim’s son said he and his father were out searching for the pickup (stolen “earlier in the evening”) after tracking it via an Apple Air tag. They found it and opened a door to confront the thief, who, the report says, “immediately put the vehicle in reverse to flee the area.” The victim was “hit by the open driver-side door as the vehicle sped in reverse. (The victim) was slammed to the concrete and one of his shoes flew off his foot. The vehicle fled northbound through the alleyway.” The thief, now also wanted for hit-run, was described as a Black man, early 30s, 6′ tall, heavy build, wearing a blue sweatshirt. If you have any information on this case, the SPD # is 22-246364.

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Last night before 10 pm, people called 911 to report hearing gunshots near 18th SW and SW Roxbury. Officers found “evidence of a shooting in the roadway,” according to the summary, and also found that an “occupied residence” had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. The gunshots might have come from a vehicle, as, police were told, “A vehicle was seen speeding away SB on 18th SW but was unidentifiable.”

STOLEN WAGON: Reader report from David: “Last evening our beloved Veer Cruiser Wagon was stolen from our front porch off Spokane and 44th.” David is filing a police report; we’ll add the number when it’s available. (Added) Here’s what the wagon looks like.