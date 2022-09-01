WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen bicycle to look for

Andy emailed us after seeing that a WSB reader helped find the stolen bicycle reported here Wednesday:

In a very similar incident, my son Jack had his bike stolen from the bike rack at West Seattle High School on Tuesday afternoon while he was at football practice. The cable lock was seemingly cut with bolt cutters in broad daylight. The bike was a Cannondale Catalyst 3, 27.5″, charcoal gray, and had “JACK” written in red paint-pen on the down tube about 6-8″ above the pedals. Any help that you can provide would be wonderful. If anyone has any info, you can please share it with us by texting 206-529-7970 or 206-637-1935.