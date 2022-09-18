West Seattle Bridge reopening party, Second-Time Sale’s second day, and more for your Sunday

(Refresh to see latest image from newly reactivated SDOT cam on high bridge, or use Traveler’s Map to see live video)

If you missed it last night – the West Seattle Bridge has reopened. Besides getting reacquainted with the bridge, here’s what else is happening on your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Reminder that SDOT says crews will still be out removing detour/closure signs and other items related to the now-over bridge closure. Also, “we’ll be replacing concrete panels at the 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St intersection.”

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

UPDATED COVID BOOSTERS: Another Pliable clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) 8 am-noon today.

FLU & COVID VACCINATIONS: At Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), flu shots are available 9 am-3 pm and COVID vaccinations 10 am-2 pm, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with late-summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

WEST SEATTLE MUSIC HISTORY RIDE: Join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and West Seattle Bike Connections for a fun ride exploring West Seattle music history – preregister ASAP if you’re not already signed up, and meet on the north side of West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) in time to be ready to ride at 10 am.

BRIDGE REOPENING PARTY: Starting with a free workout at 11 am and continuing all day and until at least 7 pm, celebrate the West Seattle Bridge reopening at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – details here.

‘REUNITED’ COLLABORATION BEER: Ounces is one of five places where you can get it! Full list here.

SPRAYPARK’S LAST DAY: Highland Park Spraypark will be open 11 am-8 pm (1100 SW Cloverdale) and then closed until next year.

SECOND-TIME SALE: 11:30 am-2 pm, it’s the second and final day of Fauntleroy Church‘s big rummage sale, previewed here. (9140 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is closed today because of special events.

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION WORKSHOP: Help fight hate. Learn how at today’s free workshop, 1-4 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm, singer/songwriter Jonathan Foster performs at C & P Coffee Company. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

