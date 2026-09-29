ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning. We’ve arrived at Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Rainy, breezy, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 7:05 am today, while sunset will be at 6:52 pm.

ROAD WORK

The second phase of SW 106th repaving in Arbor Heights is scheduled to continue, though the weather might change that – details here.

BACK TO SCHOOL

(Photo sent by Margaret)

One more reminder that fall quarter has begun at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), so 16th SW is busier.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule (until next Monday, October 5, when it goes to two boats for a month). Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later night runs Fridays and Saturdays through October 9th.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!