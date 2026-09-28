WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Would-be burglar, car thief caught on video

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports with video today:

WOULD-BE BURGLAR: Sent by Serene in Arbor Heights:

I wanted to share that we had an attempted break-in last night. The man here broke out our back window before we caught on to his activity. We are on the 4200 block of 42nd in Arbor Heights.

CAR THEFT: Sent by Reid:

My daughter’s Volvo V60 was stolen from our driveway right after she got home last night. 2015 silver Volvo V60. 37th Ave SW was apparently hit pretty hard last night with robberies! This was (in the 4700 block). AYK5081 is the license plate, and police report 26-289160.

(We looked at the SPD map and saw one other 37th SW mention, a burglary report in the 4600 block.)