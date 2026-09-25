PHOTOS: Taste of West Seattle 2026, a chance to savor community generosity

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Love food trucks? They were part of this year’s Taste of West Seattle last night at The Hall at Fauntleroy. One of them, Dolce Vita, serving gelato, even won the vote for Best Sweet.

The Taste of West Seattle is a food-and-drink festival benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank – your ticket gets you unlimited tastes/sips – and last night was a sellout; all tickets gone days ahead of the event, which featured ~30 local food and drink purveyors in one place – well, technically, multiple spaces at The Hall:

It was a sizzling success, according to WSFB development director Robbin Peterson, who wrote this message of gratitude today:

The West Seattle Food Bank extends a huge thank you to the vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and community members who made the 2026 Taste of West Seattle a success! This year’s Taste raised $58,128 to support the West Seattle Food Bank’s work providing food, clothing, rent and utility assistance, and other essential services to our neighbors. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community. The event would not be possible without the local restaurants, wineries, breweries, food trucks, and other vendors who donated their time and delicious offerings; our generous event sponsors; the volunteers who kept the evening running smoothly; and every guest who purchased a ticket, entered the raffle, made a donation, and came out to celebrate with us. With new shoppers coming through our doors every day, we’re seeing firsthand that the need for food and other basic assistance continues to grow. Anyone who would like to help put the Taste over the milestone $65,000 mark can make an online donation to the West Seattle Food Bank. For anyone inspired by the Taste and the generosity of our community, your support can continue beyond one wonderful evening. A donation to the West Seattle Food Bank helps us keep food on the shelves and essential services available for our neighbors throughout the year. Thank you, West Seattle, for another wonderful Taste – and for continuing to show up for your neighbors. Seeing our community come together is a reminder that all flourishing is mutual: when we care for one another, our whole community grows stronger.

One fun aspect of The Taste is the chance to interact with so many food and beverage purveyors – like the school board president who’s a co-proprietor of Mission Cantina:

(Gina Topp)

The community-council president who manages West Seattle Grounds:

(Admiral Neighborhood Association president Joanie Jacobs and board member Dan Jacobs)

The Center for Active Living‘s executive director and a well-known volunteer:

(Amy Lee Derenthal and super-volunteer ‘Uncle Lloyd’)

And if you’re wondering about the rest of the voting winners:

Best Savory – The Locol Kitchen and Bar Best Veggie – The Birdhouse Best Beverage (non-alcoholic) – La La’s Lemonade Best Pour (wine/beer/mead) – Darby Winery

The Taste also featured music, a raffle, and a chance to play Plinko. It’s one of two big fundraisers the WS Food Bank has every year, but you can support their work any time, in a multitude of ways – start here.