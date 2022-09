Another big chance to shop this weekend – the Fauntleroy Church Second-Time Sale is ready to go! We stopped by today for a preview. Lots of kid stuff, of course:

You can even buy this quilt made by the Fauntleroy Piece Makers:

That’s Pat with the quilt, which is going for $100. Housewares, tools, jewelry, more … the church is at 9140 California SW and the sale runs 9 am-4 pm tomorrow (Saturday, September 17th) and 11:30 am-2 pm Sunday.