PHOTOS: West Seattle High School’s come-from-behind football win

(WSB photos)

The nearly full moon shone over the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex last night as the West Seattle High School Wildcats rose to the challenge of a come-from-behind win, defeating the visiting Roosevelt HS Rough Riders 32-17.

(#6, Carlos Patino)

Our photographer was there for part of the second and most of the third quarter.

Not long before halftime, the Wildcats were down 17-7, but scored to bring that up to only a three-point deficit, 17-14, at the half.

(#5, Coco Cicero)

Their comeback continued, and after holding Roosevelt scoreless in the third quarter, they held the lead.

As it turned out, the 17 points from the first half were the entirety of the Rough Riders’ scoring, while WSHS marched on to add to their lead.

(#18, Savion Ware)

Lots to cheer about again this week:

And the band provided another victory soundtrack:

Next week, it’s the epic annual crosstown competition between WSHS (2-2) and Chief Sealth International High School (0-4), the Huling Bowl, 7 pm Friday (October 2) at NCSWAC – CSIHS is the home team this time.