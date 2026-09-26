FOOD NOTE: Two days before grand opening, see inside West Seattle’s Starbird Chicken

(WSB photos)

As announced a little over a week ago, Starbird Chicken opens in the ex-MOD Pizza spot at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) on Monday. As is often the case with about-to-open restaurants, they had a soft open today, so we dropped in for a few photos.

This will be the first Starbird in our state; the chain has California and Colorado locations, and is also planning to expand to Illinois. This wall display below promises they’ll support local organizations and teams via dine-out fundraisers, as do some other local restaurants:

You might be most interested in the menu and pricing.

The menu is on two electronic displays over the counter, as well as on kiosk screens – fullsize photos are here and here if you’re interested in zooming in. They offer sandwiches, salads, wraps, nuggets, wings, and a “Gardenbird” vegetarian option; sides include fries, slaw, and chilled elote-style corn; dessert options are churros with chocolate sauce and cookies. Monday’s festivities start with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce hosting a ribboncutting at 10:45 am, and the restaurant opening at 11, with free food for the first 200 in line.