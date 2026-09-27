BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s what’s new at South Seattle College as fall quarter starts Monday

(WSB photo by Torin Record-Sand)

The fall colors were in fine form when we visited South Seattle College for the Rotary Club of West Seattle Peace Pole dedication last Thursday. Tomorrow is a big day on campus – spring-quarter classes start. While there on Thursday, we asked college communications director Ty Swenson what’s new this quarter. He subsequently provided these highlights:

Fall Quarter 2026 starts Monday, Sept. 28 at South Seattle College. Here are some highlights as we welcome students back:

*We are celebrating 10 years of our college mascot, Olivia the Otter, this fall. To help our students succeed, the South Seattle College Foundation is holding a $10 for 10 Birthday Challenge. Every donation of $10 to support student success is matched by the foundation up to $2500.

*South’s student food pantry continues to help our student stay well-nourished and focused on their studies. New this year, thanks to a grant from United Way King County, we are pleased to announce we have new refrigerated, smart food lockers in Olympic Hall to complement our food pantry hours. The lockers will provide additional access for our early morning and evening students.

*We are in the final stages of curriculum development for an electric vehicle maintenance certificate in the Automotive Technology program. Additional details will be shared soon.

*Coming into fall quarter, South Seattle College is excited to see enrollment growth of 11 percent in our college transfer programs (compared to last fall). After significant growth in our skilled trades programs last year, enrollment is holding steady with one percent growth.