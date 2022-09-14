FLU SHOTS: Weekend clinics planned at four schools in West Seattle, starting Sunday

Planning on getting a flu shot? Weekend vaccination clinics are planned at three West Seattle schools in the next month-plus. Here’s the announcement:

Seattle Visiting Nurse Association will offer 28 weekend flu shot clinics at 14 school sites for staff, students, families, and the community from September 16-October 23, 2022 (including 3 sites in West Seattle, as shown below). Sign up for an appointment at: https://www.seattleschools.org/departments/health-services/flu-clinics

Madison Middle School – 3429 45th Ave SW

Sunday, September 18, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 23, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 5950 Delridge Way SW

Saturday, October 1, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Chief Sealth International High School – 2600 SW Thistle

Sunday, October 2, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

ALSO: Flu shots for Seattle Public Schools students (regardless of insurance) are available through School-Based Health Centers. We also have COVID-19 vaccine clinics for any person aged 3 and older. COVID vaccines are free, and insurance is not required. For more information and to pre-register, visit the COVID Vaccine Page – the southwest regional clinic is Sunday at Madison MS, 10 am-2 pm. The updated COVID booster will be available at all clinics.