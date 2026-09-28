Remembering Dolores Sibonga, former City Councilmember and former West Seattleite

You’ve probably heard about the recent passing of former Seattle City Councilmember Dolores Sibonga, 95.

The Seattle Times published a story today looking back at Ms. Sibonga’s storied life as a history-making Filipino-American leader and advocate. Northwest Asian Weekly published this story about her earlier this month.

But what they didn’t mention is that she was also a former West Seattleite. (Thanks to West Seattle historian/journalist Clay Eals for pointing this out!)

Back when Ms. Sibonga served on the City Council, all seats were at-large. She was elected in 1979, to a seat vacated the previous year by West Seattleite Phyllis Lamphere. At the time, Ms. Sibonga lived on Beacon hill. In 1984, she and her husband Martin moved to the peninsula.

While serving the entire city, Ms. Sibonga is said to have embraced her role as the lone West Seattleite on the council. Eals notes that this included assisting with the historic-landmark designation process that saved the Admiral Theater – you’ll see her at 6:35 in his video of theater supporters’ participation in the West Seattle Grand Parade in 1989:

Eals notes that “in early 1989, she contributed $10,000 from her councilmember fund to pay for Flo Lentz’ preparation of the nomination of the Admiral, which the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board designated a landmark the same month of the parade.”

He had visited her in August at the hospice where she died (and took the photo shown above). Earlier this year, she published a memoir, “The Best Adobo in Town.” Plans for a celebration of her life are still pending.