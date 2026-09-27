Celebration of life planned October 9 for Flora Belle Key, 1932-2026

Family and friends will gather October 9 to celebrate the life of Flora Belle Key, a life recounted in this remembrance sent by her daughter:

FLORA BELLE KEY

1932 – 2026

It pains me that we have to say goodbye to the amazing Flora Belle Key, my dear mom. She truly was one of a kind.

Flora Belle was born October 5, 1932 in Fauntleroy. She spent her childhood enjoying the beach, Lincoln Park, and Colman Pool. She went through the progression of local schools – Fauntleroy, Madison, and West Seattle. When she got to the University of Washington, she pledged Kappa Delta and became president of her sorority. This was a prelude of things to come. My mom was outgoing and lived her life to the fullest … she proved it was never too late to have adventures!

After graduation, in her 20’s, Flora Belle (aka Frankie) moved to Waikiki, against her mother’s wishes. She also became a stewardess with Northwest Airlines when it was glamorous to fly.

Back in Seattle and in her 30’s, she raised my brother Jim and I (Joan) with my dad, Roger Frydenlund. It wasn’t easy considering they found out twins were coming only 10 days before we were born!

In her 40’s, Flora Belle moved to Portland with our step-dad, Brad Cleverdon. She promptly got involved in her community and they traveled extensively in Asia.

In her 50’s, she moved back to Seattle. Never one to sit still, she became Chairperson of the Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival, President of the Aqua Vista Garden Club, and joined many Boards of Trustees. She also traveled three months through Europe with her twins in a VW bus! Oh, the stories…

In her 60’s, Flora Belle joined an all-woman crew and sailed the South Pacific, including Fiji and the surrounding islands ending up in New Zealand. She also began driving to Mexico every winter with her girlfriends. In her spare time, she completed ground school to become a pilot.

In her 70’s, Flora Belle flew to Korea to teach English as a Second Language. (I tell you, my mom was brave!) She also won a modeling contest for Macy’s and walked the runway. She met her special partner Cal Bannon and their first date was sailing to Blake Island and camping on the beach.

In her 80’s, she and Cal spent winters in Arizona. They traveled, played tennis, and danced A LOT! They even danced on the Great Wall of China!

In her 90’s, Flora Belle was active in the Women’s University Club. She was still playing tennis. If it hadn’t been for cancer, she would have hit 100 years old – I have no doubt. She still had so much to do!

My mom loved people, parties, popcorn, and prosecco, and not necessarily in that order. She was incredibly fashionable and loved to wear hats. She was wicked smart and never missed Jeopardy. She threw legendary parties. She never met a stranger and touched countless peoples’ lives. If you didn’t know Flora Belle, you should have! I am honored to be her daughter.

Please help celebrate Flora Belle Key on October 9th at the Hall at Fauntleroy at 5:30 pm. There will be food, drinks, and dancing of course! Just what my mom would want!