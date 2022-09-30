WEST SEATTLE ART: Want to buy a mural?

(Photo courtesy Senior Center of West Seattle – artist Steffanie Lorig and mural)

The cracked corner windows at the Senior Center of West Seattle building are being replaced today – and that means the temporary murals (explained here before the Alki Arts pop-up week) had to come down. Both were offered for sale, with half the proceeds to the artist, half to the Senior Center. SCWS executive director Amy Lee Derenthal says one mural already has been sold but the other one is available, the one that’s been facing California SW – a 40″ x 80″ mural painted by Steffanie Lorig. If you’re interested, email Alki Arts’ Diane Venti to inquire, at dianeventi@gmail.com.