WEST SEATTLE ART: Pop-up gallery and murals at California/Oregon

The first pop-up is on its way to the former Bellevue Rare Coins space on the ground floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle – and mural-painting is happening outside, to get ready! The announcement is from Diane Venti:

Alki Arts is doing a pop up art show in the West Seattle Senior Center Annex at 4500 California Avenue next week.

The shop will be open Tuesday September 6th through Sunday September 11th from Noon to 5 pm each day, plus Art Walk Thursday evening the 8th from 5 to 8 pm!!

Since the window replacement has been delayed for the Senior Center, I have enlisted the help of 2 local artists to paint the plywood on the windows:

Brooke Borcherding is here today painting the SW Oregon side window (photos attached) and on Mon the 5th artist Steffanie Lorig will be painting the window on California Ave.

If anyone is interested in purchasing the panels after the windows are replaced they can contact me at dianeventi@gmail.com Proceeds from the art panel sales will be split between the artist and the Senior Center! Yay for fundraising while neighborhood beautifying! 😁

We will pack a lot of local music and art demos into our one-week stay at the Pop Up! Artist Reeve Washburn will be helping me run the shop and doing live painting inside on several days!