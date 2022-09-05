VIDEO: Legends, myths, art, and science in ‘The Giant Pacific Octopus,’ featuring West Seattle divers

Looking for something to watch on this holiday? “The Giant Pacific Octopus” is not your everyday documentary – it looks at its namesake animal in some unusual ways, including legends and art. It’s centered in Puget Sound, and a West Seattle business is proud of its participation. From Seattle Dive Tours‘ Scott Flaherty:

Seattle Dive Tours, based in Admiral District and Seacrest, is featured in “The Giant Pacific Octopus” documentary.

The team of Seattle Dive Tours was happy to participate in this locally produced documentary about GPOs, art, history and conservation.

Maddi Frye (Seattle Dive Tours Manager and Marine Biologist) and Dr. Kelly Bushnell (Seattle Dive Tours Instructor and Ocean Historian) are both interviewed in the film.

The documentary is currently available for streaming on Tubi. We’ve also heard it may be coming to Amazon Prime Video in the future.