TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + MANY weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Friday, September 9th.

WEATHER

Sunny, breezy, mid-70s predicted .

SCHOOL UPDATES

*Classes are canceled for a third day at Seattle Public Schools as the educators’ strike continues.

*Other local schools are in session.

ROAD WORK, TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Here’s what SDOT has announced:

As part of our Reconnect West Seattle program and ongoing street maintenance, we will be completing several projects this weekend. Work is expected to begin as early as 6 AM and conclude by 5 PM. Please expect delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers. -On Friday and Saturday, we will be paving Admiral Way SW between SW Hanford and SW Olga St. We anticipate this work taking place the next two weekends.

-On Saturday and Sunday, we’re repaving the street near California Ave SW and Ferry Ave SW.

-On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be pouring new concrete panels on 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St. Traffic will be maintained in both directions as we complete the work however you may experience delays.

-On Sunday, we’re installing speed humps on 16th Ave SW and on Alki Ave SW at 58th Ave SW and 63rd Ave SW. In preparation for the West Seattle Bridge reopening, we’ll be completing several projects this weekend. If you are travelling on the detour route this weekend, expect slowdowns in the work areas. -On Friday night, starting around 8:30 PM through Saturday morning at 6 AM, we’ll be removing barriers from southbound SR 99 that close off the exit to the West Seattle Bridge.

-Also on Friday night from 8 PM through Saturday morning at 6 AM, we’ll be changing the street striping near Delridge Way SW and Chelan Ave SW to what it looked like before the West Seattle Bridge closed.

-On Saturday from 7 AM through 4 PM, we’ll be working at Chelan Ave SW and SW Spokane St (by Fire Station 36) to return the signal to how it operated before the bridge closure. The signal will be turned off for a period of time, and uniformed police officers will be directing traffic while we complete this work.

-On Sunday night from about 8:30 PM through Monday morning at 6 AM, we’ll be working on the southbound onramps to the West Seattle Bridge to update the travel lane striping.

-We’ll be removing the red bus lane paint on 1st Ave S in the vicinity of S. Horton St in and on both sides of the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) entrances. This work is scheduled to begin Saturday night at 8:30 PM and conclude on Sunday around 6 AM.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be installing new directional signs at the Chelan 5-way intersection. Work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM on both days.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

901st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 9 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on September 18th.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – ALERT: “Expect intermittent single lane restrictions on South Park Bridge between S Orr St. and East Marginal Way S from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (again today) Friday, Sept. 9. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. The lane restriction allow crews room to inspect the underside of the bridge using a large under bridge inspection truck.”

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.