Talk with future Seattle Police officers ‘Before the Badge’

Seattle Police are convening community conversations with recruits as a new part of their training, and one of the events is planned in our area. Here’s the announcement:

Calling all who live and/or work in Seattle – Sign up to participate in the new “Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues! The dialogues are part of the new “Before the Badge” 45-day training program that all new Seattle Police Department recruits complete prior to entering the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy. The purpose of the dialogues is to give community members an opportunity to engage with new Seattle Police recruits to help them learn about Seattle community concerns at the precinct/neighborhood level as part of the Seattle Police Department’s Micro-Community Policing Plans.

Two Southwest Precinct-specific events are planned: 5:30-7:30 pm September 26th and November 14th. They’re hosted in partnership with Seattle University, so that’s whose website you’re going to if you’re interested in signing up.