SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: District says ‘extremely productive’ talks continue tonight

Contract talks between the striking Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools continue tonight. So says a media update sent by the district, calling the weekend talks “extremely productive” so far:

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations. The bargaining teams are working late into the evening. We are optimistic an agreement will be reached so our students can begin school as soon as possible.=s and is posted to the website at: https://www.seattleschools.org/news/start-of-school-delay … We will update families and staff as early as possible on Sunday.

District updates are here; union updates are here. SEA’s contract expired August 31st, almost three months into negotiations; the strike began on what was supposed to be SPS’s first day of classes, Wednesday. This is SEA’s first walkout since 2015. That strike, like this one, started on a Wednesday; a tentative agreement was announced the following Tuesday morning.