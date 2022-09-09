SCHOOL STRIKE, DAY 3: Negotiations to continue into the weekend; district says ‘close on several proposals’

Seattle Education Association members moved beyond their outside-school picket lines in Day 3 of their strike. Above, some went to The Junction to demonstrate for a while this afternoon; others organized community-service projects. Here’s what else happened:

WEEKEND TALKS EXPECTED: Though Seattle Public Schools had said on Thursday that they’d make a decision abut Monday by mid-afternoon Friday, they changed the plan. From the daily media statement:

We do not yet have an agreement as of Friday afternoon. On Monday, Sept. 5, we began working with a mediator and are optimistic about the progress being made. We are close on several proposals and expect bargaining to continue throughout the weekend. We will notify families this weekend about the status of school for Monday, Sept. 12.

The district also released a video from Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones – see it here.

ON THE LINES: The union has not sent a media update so far today/tonight. We stopped by two more schools today, West Seattle’s K-8s – Pathfinder on Pigeon Point:

And on Delridge, Louisa Boren STEM:

We asked striking 5th-grade teacher Sunny Graves, who’s been at STEM since its start a decade ago, to summarize the strike issues:

She added later by email, “This strike is also about the lack of resources to meet the level of student trauma we faced last year post pandemic. In my 15 years of teaching and working with children I have never had a harder year. This rings true across the board when talking with fellow educators. Student and educator need for social and emotional support was unprecedented. It’s time for the district to act, because if not now, then when?”

The union’s online updates and background links are here; the district’s updates/background is here.