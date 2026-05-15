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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mini-mart burglary

May 15, 2026 5:51 am
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 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news

Thanks to Tom for the photo and tip. Police have been at the Delridge/Brandon mini-mart since its owner reported a burglary, seen via video monitoring, about an hour ago. For a while they thought the burglar might still be inside, but they’ve just gone in and confirmed nobody’s there now. The description circulated over the air was of someone dressed all in black, including a pulled-up hoodie, who put on purple gloves after breaking in. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 26-135275.

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