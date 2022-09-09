HAPPENING TODAY: Striking teachers plan service projects in West Seattle, invite community participation

This is the third day of picketing for striking Seattle Education Association members. In West Seattle, teachers and other SEA members have an announcement and invitation:

While bargaining continues between the Seattle School District and Seattle Education Association bargaining teams, Seattle education employees will continue to participate in strike actions on Friday, September 9. In appreciation of, and solidarity with our West Seattle students and families, local educators are planning several public-service events and activities for Friday afternoon. Community members are invited to participate with us!

Here is a partial list of what some West Seattle school staffs are planning for this afternoon. Community members may also want to stop by their local schools in the morning, to visit with us, and get clarification of afternoon plans.

—Pathfinder K-8 School will be cleaning the area around the Duwamish Longhouse, the park across the street, and along Marginal Way. The Pathfinder community has had a long-standing partnership with the Duwamish Tribe, and staff feels that this service project will be a good way to give back.

—West Seattle Elementary School will be having community building activities tomorrow afternoon. Staff will be outside at the neighborhood Park by the Bee Garden from 1:00 – 3:00. There will be board games, arts and crafts, sports, running, movement, sidewalk chalk fun, children’s books, and a community clean up! West Seattle Elementary educators request that everyone pass the word about their community building for tomorrow. “Everyone is welcome to come, show support, and build community with us!”

—Genesee Hill Elementary School educators warmly invite community members to join their line any time before 11:00. Help these fine educators build community presence, and then… “Come march with us to the Junction at 12!” They will be at the Key Bank near Alaska junction, collecting donations of non-perishable food and hygiene items for the West Seattle Food Bank and the West Seattle High School Food Pantry, and they will be participating in a community clean-up at the Junction.

—West Seattle High School staff will also be hosting a non-perishable food and hygiene item drive, at their strike tables, for the school’s food pantry. Items in the pantry are freely given to our students and families who are faced with food and income insecurity. West Seattle High School educators will also be cleaning Hiawatha Park, next to the school (see Donation Request list).

—Alki Elementary educators plan to participate in a beach clean-up from noon to 2:00 PM, and invite community members meet us at the Statue of Liberty at noon!

—Madison Middle School educators will be at school in the morning, and then participating in a clean-up on California Avenue in the afternoon.

—Lafayette Elementary educators will be cleaning the public park adjacent to the school that serves as the Lafayette playground when school is in session. You can stop by the line in the morning to ask about particulars.

—Gatewood Elementary School will be participating in a clean-up at Lincoln Park in the afternoon. Want to join? Stop by the line in the AM, and get some specifics.

—Arbor Heights Elementary educators will be participating in a Lincoln Park cleanup.

These are some, but not all, of the community service events being planned in West Seattle! Local educators, still on strike, miss our students and families. We can’t wait to work with you when our strike is settled, and we have a new contract. In the meantime, please stop by our schools, build community, talk with us, walk with us, and participate in our service activities, if you have the time and energy to do so. Your West Seattle educators appreciate any and all efforts! Thank you so very much!