RETURNING: West Seattle Monster Dash 5K, with registration deal right now

(WSB photo, 2018 West Seattle Monster Dash)

The full-fledged West Seattle Monster Dash 5K & Kids’ Dash – a fun(draiser) for West Seattle Cooperative Preschools – is returning this year, and you can sign up at a discount rate through Friday! Here’s the announcement:

Join us this year as the 11th Annual Monster Dash returns IN PERSON to West Seattle’s beautiful Lincoln Park! This race is a costumed 5k trail run/walk and kids dash. Registration includes a t-shirt featuring our iconic Monster.

Monster Dash 5K and Kids Dash

October 29, 2022, 9 am – noon

Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW

Register: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Seattle/WestSeattleMonsterDash

Early Bird Pricing (through Friday, September 30th)

$35 Adult 5K Registration (Age 17 & over)

$20 Youth 5K Registration (Age 16 & under)

$15 Kids/Little Dashes Registration (Age 10 & under)

All funds raised benefit our Parent Advisory Council initiatives across our program, including outreach, equity, and tuition assistance.