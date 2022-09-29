READER REPORT: Dusty air between Lowman Beach and Lincoln Park

Received from Michelle:

I am still suffering from shortness of breath after a walk down the (south end) of Beach Drive to the entrance of Lincoln Park about an hour ago. A (building) has been demolished and the dust in the air (most of which, my guess, is not healthy) is heavy. I came home to find a layer of dust in my hair, skin, and clothing. And, like I said, I am having trouble breathing comfortably. I need to shower and wash these clothes. I recommend those with mold or dust sensitivities or those with pets to avoid this area right now. Had I known, I would have gone a different direction. So, I thought I would let you now so that you can alert others.