METRO: Here’s what else is changing for West Seattle buses starting this weekend, besides return to high bridge

On Sunday, Metro buses – along with other vehicles – return to the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. But that’s not the only change for West Seattle Metro riders starting this weekend. Saturday (September 17th) brings the almost-fall twice-annual service change, when schedules are revised system-wide. This time, dozens of West Seattle trips will be cut, as Metro continues struggling with staffing. Here are the planned changes:

ROUTES 21/21X, 50, 55, 56, 57, 120, 125, RAPIDRIDE C LINE: Moving back to the high bridge Sunday. This also means the buses on these routes that served the Spokane/11th stops east of the low bridge will no longer be doing that.

All the other changes are in effect as of Saturday:

C LINE: “Nineteen weekday trips will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

ROUTE 21X: “Seven weekday trips will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

ROUTE 22: “Two weekday trips will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

ROUTE 55: “Three weekday trips will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

ROUTE 56: “Four weekday trips will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

ROUTE 120: “Five weekday trips will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

ROUTE 131: “One weekday trip will be deleted to address workforce shortages.” See the timetable here.

You can see the full system-wide list of changes here.