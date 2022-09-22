Memorial gathering Saturday for Charles Van Valkenburg, 1930-2022

Family and friends will gather Saturday (September 24) to celebrate the life of Charles Van Valkenburg, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

CHARLES VAN VALKENBURG

JANUARY 1930-AUGUST 2022

Chuck was born in Oneonta, N.Y., to Oscar and Marguerite Van Valkenburg. Chuck spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, yet upon graduating high school in 1948, he spread his wings and joined the Army. His stories of traveling west are those that books are made of, enjoyable and exhilarating. Chuck proudly and honorably served our country until 1952 and fought in the Korean War, receiving many service awards. Chuck then went on to earn his B.S. in aeronautical engineering.

Chuck again went west to Colorado, where he worked for Lockheed/Martin and met his wife, Garnette (Lupien) of Helena, Montana. They married in November 1959 and moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where they had 2 of their 4 children. Chuck and Garnette returned to the Pacific Northwest, where he worked loyally for Boeing for the next 27 years in the commercial and wind-tunnel divisions. They settled in West Seattle, had 2 more children, and lived in the same house for 56 years.

Chuck had an amazing life full of laughter, love, and family. He had a brilliant mind and was always thirsty for knowledge and spent many, many hours at the local library, reading and researching. Chuck also enjoyed bike riding and tinkering around in the garage and taking on any intellectual challenge. Traveling was also a passion for Chuck. He would use planes, trains, and automobiles to visit odd and exciting destinations. Chuck’s main happiness came from his children, which he filled with so many great times and memories and the importance of compassion, benevolence, and gratitude.

Chuck is reunited with his loving wife Garnette (2019) of 59 years and leaves behind 4 children: Diane (Allan), Chuck, Debbie (Mike), and Donna; 6 grandchildren; Christopher, Michael (Gina), Patrick (Amanda), Courtney (Riley), Braydon, and Ashlin; and 2 great-grandchildren: Atticus, Grant, and a baby girl due in October. Chuck’s 92 years of life had meaning, purpose, and value, and we know that future generations will be better because of his time on this earth.

We will all miss him dearly. Rest in Peace and Run Dad Run!!

In lieu of flowers, please smile every day and pay it forward to someone less fortunate, something Chuck mastered throughout his generous life.

His memorial is at the West Seattle Library at 2306 42nd Ave. SW on Saturday, September 24th, from 1 pm to 3 pm.