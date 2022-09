No waiting in the lot at Fauntleroy Church when we went over to check on the early turnout at today’s Recycle Roundup. Just drive/ride/walk into the lot at 9140 California SW, and the crews from 1 Green Planet will assist you in getting your recyclables into one of their big green containers..

This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here.