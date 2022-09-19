FOLLOWUP: What caused weekend power outage in North Admiral

On Sunday we reported on a power outage that left 74 customers out of power for about eight hours in North Admiral. Today, we talked with Seattle City Light‘s Jenn Strang about what happened. Strang says it took longer to fix because the crew first had to sleuth what had gone wrong, and while the original suspicion was a “bad fuse,” it turned out to be a “failed underground elbow.” (An elbow is a type of onnector.) She added that underground problems are often tougher to trace than others.