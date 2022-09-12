West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Closed structure at Alki Playground removed

September 12, 2022 2:19 pm
Thanks for the tips and photos. The closed/fenced-off play structure at Alki Playground has been removed. Seattle Parks had said they’d do that before the start of the school year; the educators’ strike apparently bought them some extra time. The play structure was taken out of service in early August; Parks told us afterward that a “safety inspection revealed a major structural issue with the wood decking.” At the time, they hadn’t decided what would happen once it was removed – whether it would be replaced before Alki Elementary closed next year for its rebuld – so we have an inquiry out to see if that decision’s been made yet, and will update when we hear back.

