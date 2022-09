After being out of service all day with engine issues, leaving the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run with one boat, M/V Issaquah is out on sea trials right now. Washington State Ferries says that if it passes, it’ll be returned to service on the Triangle Route. If not, M/V Sealth will be moved to the run sometime tonight; it’s currently at Eagle Harbor, the WSF maintenance facility on Bainbridge Island. We’ll update when there’s a decision.