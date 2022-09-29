CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest; stolen white Accord

Three more Crime Watch reports;

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.

ASSAULT ARREST: A woman was arrested for investigation of second-degree assault after police responded to a report of two women fighting outside an apartment building in the 7600 block of 35th SW just after 6:30 last night. The summary says, “Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who told officers the suspect assaulted her with a knife and then bit her. The victim said she then pepper-sprayed the suspect in self-defense.”

STOLEN WHITE ACCORD: The car was stolen in White Center but the last time it was taken, it was found in West Seattle, so the owner hopes someone might have seen it: