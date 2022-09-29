West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest; stolen white Accord

September 29, 2022 6:29 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three more Crime Watch reports;

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.

ASSAULT ARREST: A woman was arrested for investigation of second-degree assault after police responded to a report of two women fighting outside an apartment building in the 7600 block of 35th SW just after 6:30 last night. The summary says, “Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who told officers the suspect assaulted her with a knife and then bit her. The victim said she then pepper-sprayed the suspect in self-defense.”

STOLEN WHITE ACCORD: The car was stolen in White Center but the last time it was taken, it was found in West Seattle, so the owner hopes someone might have seen it:

Cash reward to anyone who can help me recover my Honda Accord ($300)

1996 Honda Accord (white)
Temporary plate # A5359322
Vin (starts with) 1HGC
KCSO case Number : C22031768

The windshield is cracked.

6 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest; stolen white Accord"

  • Steve September 29, 2022 (6:39 pm)
    That must have been that Judges drug dealer.

  • flimflam September 29, 2022 (7:08 pm)
    That’s weird – many posters here have scolded others for even suggesting RVs May be selling drugs. Huh.

    • Frustrated September 29, 2022 (7:22 pm)
      I see a guy pushing a shopping cart full of bicycle parts down the trail towards those RVs a few times a week when I bike to work. Wonder what those parts pay for each time. Also, have you seen the explosion of trash at that site since the RVs moved back? Normal houses don’t generate that much trash…

  • Gatewood September 29, 2022 (7:18 pm)
    Who was the judge that set the low bail?

    • WSB September 29, 2022 (7:47 pm)
      I don’t have their name; I have asked the KCPAO. That would have been whoever was hearing all the first appearances at Hull’s original post-arrest hearing. As the KCPAO explains it, even once they file charges, they’re stuck with the bail decision made by the previous judge unless they have significant new evidence. – TR

      Update – Just checked email again and there’s the name: King County District Court Judge Kristin Shotwell.

  • Rhonda September 29, 2022 (7:28 pm)
    The drug users’ version of the neighborhood ice cream truck. I wonder how many of these rolling pharmacies are on our peninsula?

