BIZNOTE: ‘Major transformation’ for Westwood Village McDonald’s

After a few reader questions about why the Westwood Village McDonald’s is fully fenced off, with major work at the site, we checked city files and noted permits for remodeling and upgrades, and found this summary: “Revise front service counter and internal menu boards. Remove self-serve beverage kiosks and install self-serve order boards. Reconfigure drive-thru approach and relocate trash enclosure.” Another permit file noted “new interior, exterior lighting.” Along with checking those files, we contacted the corporation to ask for more details. McDonald’s USA spokesperson Mike Vizza replied that the restaurant “is undergoing a major transformation that will improve the customer experience inside and out. We are placing a higher emphasis on hospitality by weaving technology into the dining experience, with new self-ordering kiosks and table service that offers guests greater customization and the opportunity to relax while their food is being made.” He didn’t have an estimate for when it’ll reopen, just that “We will be working diligently on the remodel over the next several months.” Other area McDonald’s have been overhauled already, including Admiral four years ago. Meantime, WWV has more burgers on the way, with Five Guys going in just west of the McDonald’s (we first reported that plan in May, and it’s continuing to advance through the permit files).