17 things to know for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Seal, photographed at Constellation Park earlier this week by Marc Milrod)

Busy Tuesday – here’s what you should know about, mostly (but not entirely) from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, West Seattle High School‘s north-side entrance (3000 California SW) will be the pickup/dropoff spot for equipment and bags for your DIY cleanup.

SDOT DIRECTOR NOMINEE:9:30 am, the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee will question SDOT director nominee Greg Spotts and potentially vote on his nomination. The agenda has information on viewing and commenting.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 10:30 am politics-at-a-distance volunteers’ weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK STILL OPEN: Wading pools are now all closed but Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) remains open 11 am-8 pm daily through September 18th.

SCHOOL STRIKE VOTE ANNOUNCEMENT: At noon, the Seattle Education Association plans to announce its strike-vote results in a media briefing.

ALKI ARTS POP-UP IN THE JUNCTION: First day for this pop-up art shop – with murals – on the southeast corner of California/Oregon, noon-5 pm, as previewed here.

COVID VACCINATION POP-UP: 2-7 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), vaccinations (Moderna) will be available.

CITY COUNCIL RECONVENES: 2 pm, the first council meeting post-end-of-summer break is happening online and in-person – here’s the agenda, with inforation on how to comment.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: Bring your little one(s) for a story followed by a garden activity, at the Delridge P-Patch, 6 pm (5078 25th SW).

TAE KWON DO: 6 pm, first West Seattle Tae Kwon Do class of September, at High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, go play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS: You’re invited to their online meeting tonight – learn to become a confident communicator! – starting at 6:30 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

(Last Friday’s Alki sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

ALKI BEACH PARK CHANGES: Tonight is the first night the closing time goes back to 11:30 pm; also, no beach fires starting tonight.

You can always see more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!