World Marathon Majors? Done. Next for West Seattle runner Joe Drake: Team Synapse’s Blue Ridge Relay

Last year, Joe Drake‘s friend Amy told us about his World Marathon Majors achievement, Now Amy has let us know that the West Seattle runner living with Parkinson’s is getting ready for a new running adventure: On September 9-10, Joe and 11 others living with Parkinson’s will run the Blue Ridge Relay as Team Synapse. Watch the video above to meet them all. It’s a 208-mile relay spanning two states, Virginia and North Carolina, over a day and a half. They’re looking for support to back Parkinson’s research – their running is extra-meaningful because exercise is a tool they use to slow the progression of Parkinson’s. The link to donate is on this page.