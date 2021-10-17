West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: Joe’s ‘virtual Tokyo’ in West Seattle

October 17, 2021 2:01 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Sent this afternoon by Amy:

Our neighbor and friend Joe Drake is running the six major marathons this fall. He has completed in person Berlin, London, Chicago, and Boston. He is running the Tokyo marathon virtually today with his route taking him along beach drive, Lincoln Park, back to Don Armeni. If you see a runner with long pink socks, cheer on his virtual Tokyo!

All the more impressive is, he is living with Parkinson’s. His last of the majors (not the last of his running) will be New York in three weeks. You can follow him at his blog:. joesgottarun.medium.com/about

This all started with Berlin just three weeks ago! (Toward the end of that post, we found links for Parkinson’s research fundraising Joe’s doing while running, too.)

