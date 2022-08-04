WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Here’s what’s happening

(Tuesday sunrise under the fog over downtown, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – there’s even more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP SUPPLIES: Until 6 pm, today’s Block Drop is at Henderson/Barton, for Fauntleroy Park.

WADING POOLS CLOSED, SPRAYPARK OPEN: Cloudy and cooler today, so the city will NOT open the wading pools. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open as usual, though – 11 am-8 pm.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE: Various time windows 11 am-4 pm, per the schedule in our report on their arrival.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm, go swimming in the saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LIBRARY CONVERSATION: Meet Seattle’s chief librarian Tom Fay for a conversation at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5 pm.

DESIGN REVIEW: Online meeting of the Southwest Design Review Board, taking another look at the mixed-use development planned for 4448 California SW, 5 pm. Public-comment period included.

ULTIMATE AT FAIRMOUNT: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games are back at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

PIANO MUSIC: Solo piano at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 7 pm.

WARTUX: West Seattle-based Wartux is on a triple bill at Drunky Two Shoes (98th and 16th in White Center), doors 7 pm, music 8 pm.

THEATER: The new ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) production, “Here There Be Dragons,” has a performance at 7:30 pm. (4711 California SW)

BENBOW GOES COUNTRY: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

